IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCID traded up 0.09 on Wednesday, hitting 16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 429,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,170,467. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 19.01 and a 200-day moving average of 28.03.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

