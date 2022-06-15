iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after buying an additional 3,229,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

