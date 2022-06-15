iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.39

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.39 and last traded at $105.39, with a volume of 49774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.