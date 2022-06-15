iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.39

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.39 and last traded at $105.39, with a volume of 49774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

