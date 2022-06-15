iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.16

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.16 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

