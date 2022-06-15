iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

