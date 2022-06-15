iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,976,000 after buying an additional 64,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.31. 93,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

