iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Increased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,976,000 after buying an additional 64,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

