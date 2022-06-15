iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.05

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.05 and last traded at $104.89, with a volume of 1501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

