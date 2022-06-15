iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,748,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,769,000 after purchasing an additional 189,785 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 149,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

