ITT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

ITT opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $785,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

