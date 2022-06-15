ITT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
ITT opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $785,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.
About ITT (Get Rating)
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.