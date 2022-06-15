J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.