J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $126.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJM shares. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.