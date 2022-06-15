Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 28 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.37 and its 200 day moving average is $465.55. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.55 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

