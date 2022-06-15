Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.23% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,986,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPEI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 326,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.