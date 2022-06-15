Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 178,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,343. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53.

