Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.58. 12,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.46.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

