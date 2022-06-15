Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. 2,728,867 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

