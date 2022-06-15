Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $33,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,126,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.97. 241,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,524. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.