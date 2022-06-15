Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

INTC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 292,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,835,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

