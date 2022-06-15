James A. Burke Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CFO James A. Burke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 379,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 9,087,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.