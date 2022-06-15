Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Prime Realty Investment (JPRRF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.