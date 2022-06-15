Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.