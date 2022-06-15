JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.45

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 14456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $630,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

