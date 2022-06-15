Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OEC. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:OEC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

