JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $59.96 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,083% against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.62 or 0.32833784 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00398350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00036825 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 277,884,287 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

