JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.16 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One JOE coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a market cap of $52.16 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00423155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,817.35 or 1.68805693 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 277,827,117 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

