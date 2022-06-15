John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:PDT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,387. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
