JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $768.96

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 768.96 ($9.33) and traded as low as GBX 726.40 ($8.82). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 740 ($8.98), with a volume of 98,818 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £569.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 116.15, a current ratio of 123.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 766.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 785.94.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

