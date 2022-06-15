JS Capital Management LLC Has $48.79 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises about 2.0% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $48,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.79.

Shares of EXPE opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.63 and its 200-day moving average is $170.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

