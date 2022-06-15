JS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 315,000 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,000. Planet Fitness makes up approximately 1.2% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

PLNT stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

