JulSwap (JULD) Reaches One Day Volume of $268,847.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $268,847.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,719.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.06 or 0.28627519 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00069046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036743 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.