JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0283 on Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $206.57 million and approximately $65.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.90 or 0.22322159 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00414516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00036967 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

