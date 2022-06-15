KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 270 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after acquiring an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.54. 71,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,050. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.65 and a 200-day moving average of $202.87. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

