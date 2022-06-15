KB Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 111,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,860. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.