KB Financial Partners LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

