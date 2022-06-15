KB Financial Partners LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.42.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.78. 14,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

