KB Financial Partners LLC Has $600,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $39.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $656.18. 29,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,158. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $896.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,045.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

