KB Financial Partners LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 680,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,509,045. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

