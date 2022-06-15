KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $549,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,668,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 176,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 71,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 62,438 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

CNI traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $109.57. 60,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.