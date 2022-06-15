KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.63.

RMD stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.10. 10,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,731. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average is $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

