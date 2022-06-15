KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,639 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.69. 2,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.69 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

