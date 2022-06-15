Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,731. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.75.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

