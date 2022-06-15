Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $192.20

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.20 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 195.88 ($2.38), with a volume of 198069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.50 ($2.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £351.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.67.
Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)
