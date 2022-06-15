Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $192.20

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.20 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 195.88 ($2.38), with a volume of 198069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.50 ($2.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £351.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.67.

Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

