Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,910 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

