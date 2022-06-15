Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,057 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.21. 27,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,517,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.