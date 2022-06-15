Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

