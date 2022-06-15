Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 55,899 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. 128,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,430. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $84.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

