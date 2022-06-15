Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. 27,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

