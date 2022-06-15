Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 789 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.89 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

