Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $865,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $216.49 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

