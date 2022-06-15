Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,708 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,466,000. Prudent Investors Network boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 1,350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 832,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 832,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 288,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,729. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

